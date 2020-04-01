Home | News | General | Four hospitalised as LAWMA truck drives against traffic in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Four people were reportedly hospitalised, weekend, in Lagos, after a truck belonging to Lagos State Waste Management Agency LAWMA, drove against traffic and had a head-on collision with a pickup van.

The incident occurred at Ile Zik inward Oshodi in the wee hours but no life was lost.

The charcoal-laden pick up van with an unknown number plate was said to have journeyed from Oshodi while the LAWMA truck was driving against traffic from Ile Zik, when the Pickup van rammed into the Compactor truck and four people, including the driver of the pickup van was said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the Agency received a distress call through it’s Toll Free 767/112 Emergency numbers, activated an emergency team and deployed them to the scene.

He explained that both vehicles were thereafter towed off the road and handed over to the Nigeria Police, Man Police Division, Wemabod Estate, Adeniyi Jones Ikeja”. He said, “Lagos Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police and others were responders at the scene.

Operation was conducted deploying the Agency’s heavy duty equipment (Super Metro) for recovery of the truck and van.” He said.

