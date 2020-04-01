Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Armed robbers, miscreants on rampage in Lagos suburb

…As residents cry for help, call for immediate deployment of soldiers in streets

Anthony Village bus stop, under bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As harsh economic effect of the 12 day Presidential lockdown order bites harder on Lagos residents, armed robbers and miscreants on Saturday afternoon broke into homes to rob innocent citizens of their valuables.

The robbery, which was said to have started in the wake of the lockdown order, took a greater dimension on Saturday as people suspected to be armed robbers, numbering at least 20 invaded areas such as: Alakuko, Ijaiye, Meiran, Iju-Ishaga, Fagbenro Street, Kola, all in Lagos suburb.

Residents were in fears as some of them locked themselves indoors while others who were brave enough mobilized and engaged the robbers in confrontation.

Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and men of the Lagos State Police Command who raced to the areas upon receipt of distress calls, were able to repel the invading robbers from further carrying out the heinous act.

Guns, broken bottles, cutlasses, axes, and other dangerous weapons were said to have been used by the invading marauders.

According to report, at least five suspects were arrested at Meiran area of the state around 3.30 pm.

A resident of Alakuko, simply identified as Mr. Gbenga, who called this correspondent to pass the information on the attack, appealed to Federal and state governments to deploy soldiers on the road to assist and complement efforts of the state police and other security agents.

“We are in danger right now (At about 3pm). Residents have locked themselves in their houses. Armed robbers are operating freely, breaking into homes and shops to steal valuables.

“As I call you now, armed robbers are operating at Disu, Oshunnike, Fagbenro, Akinade Streets in Alakuko area of the state. Come and safe our lives. We have not seen any police presence, though, we have called the toll-free lines, 112 and 767,” Gbenga stated.

A senior RRS officer when contacted, confirmed the development, saying, “we have deployed our men to the areas and are on ground trying to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas.

