Home | News | General | WHO says COVID-19, not a death sentence
Don’t play Politics to fight COVID-19 — IBB
COVID-19: 15 pharmaceutical companies working on drugs, vaccines – expert

WHO says COVID-19, not a death sentence



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

WHO concerned as COVID-19 accelerates in Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Nigeria, says Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not a death sentence.

No fewer than 70 patients had been discharged so far.

The UN health agency, in its official twitter account @WHONigeria, commended the country’s  health workers for the feat.

”COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Thanks to all the health care workers serving tirelessly to ensure no lives are lost and more people discharged.

”Physical distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the COVID19,” it twitted.

The agency also advised people to say no to hugging at Easter and  adopt nodding as a way of greeting.

”Avoid hugging, limit close contact with others, especially if they are showing flu-like symptoms,” it said.

As at 9. 30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, a total of  318 confirmed cases of the pandemic had been recorded in Nigeria, with 10 deaths.

A total of 19 states currently  have confirmed cases in Nigeria

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168