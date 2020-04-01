Home | News | General | COVID-19: Take advantage of China, Taiwan experience in managing disease- IBB tells govt

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, on Sunday urged Nigerians to benefit from the experiences of China, Taiwan and other countries in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

IBB made this remark while reacting to the latest figures of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Edujandon.com had reported that the total number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increased to 318, according to NCDC.

In a statement signed by IBB and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the 78-year-old also commended the efforts made by the governments at all levels to curb the spread of the disease.

He said the political commitment demonstrated by the federal and state governments in efforts to manage the spread of the scourge across the country was commendable.

“Although the numbers keep rising, the situation is still being kept at manageable levels within the limits of our health care system,” IBB said.

“We have lessons and experiences of China, Taiwan, and other countries to benefit from,” he said.

“There is no room for blame game now but concerted support by all Nigerians in the ongoing fight against the spread of the disease.

“I commend with due regard to the professional display and wonderful efforts of our frontline medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice, and commitment to this fight of eradicating COVID-19″, the former president said.

“We all have our roles to play together, and there is a need to observe all recommendations of NCDC and obey strictly to directives of the government on basic hygiene.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, avoid touching your face and high-contact surfaces and also avoid gatherings and physical contact; thus, Practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.”

