Home | News | General | COVID-19: NCDC gives update on Nigerian govt stay at home order

Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has urged Nigerians to continue to comply with the Federal Government’s directive by staying at home as they celebrate Easter.

Ihekweazu while giving an update on COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said that staying at home was necessary to contain the spread of the disease. NAN reports.

According to him, the pandemic is a global issue and not unique to Nigeria and many across the globe would have loved to celebrate Easter by visiting family and friends.

He said: ”However, this year, it is different for all of us.

“The health and safety of all Nigerians must be the priority, especially right now.

”Christians should observe the holiest of days in the Christian calendar, the day Jesus Christ resurrected after his death by crucifixion, but, within the confines of their homes.

“Because the virus is spread mainly through respiratory droplets exchanged from person to person, keeping people away from one another and avoiding mass gatherings altogether, is one of the safest ways to help stop the spread.

”Holding services digitally and live streaming the Easter message through various platforms, is necessary to reinforce the message of love and sacrifice which is what Easter is about..”

Ihekweazu commended Church leaders nationwide for taking responsibility in the effort to curb COVID-19 spread and leveraging technology to reach and continue to encourage their congregation in difficult times.

“Our short term sacrifice is for the long term gain,” he said.

The DG said that the virus spread rapidly through sustained close contact with an infected person.

He said that the mode of spread of the virus was the reason the federal government asked people to stay at home and observe physical distancing of at least two meters from other individuals.

Ihekweazu said this was important as some individuals would not show symptoms while some might show symptoms later.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...