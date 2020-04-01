Coronavirus: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19.
Boris Johnson who was taken into the ICU last Sunday for severe symptoms of the disease was moved back to a normal ward on Thursday.
He was admitted following the advice of his doctor after he continued to show persistent symptoms
However, a statement by Downing Street on Sunday said Boris will not immediately return to work.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.
“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.
"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," the statement added.
