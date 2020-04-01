Home | News | General | COVID-19: Sponsor vaccine production now – Bill Gates tells G-20 leaders

Billionaire Business mogul Bill Gates has urged world leaders, especially members of the G-20 to provide more funds which will help in developing a vaccine that can curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Gates, who revealed that COVID-19 had not yet adversely affected many low- and middle-income countries, urged world leaders to make efforts to keep it that way stating that ”it is “likely only a matter of time before one part of the planet reinfects another.”

He said,” Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and various governments, was developing “at least eight potential vaccines” for COVID-19, with expectations that at least one would be ready within 18 months.

”Many nations have contributed immensely to CEPI within the past two weeks, but the Coalition needs at least U.S.$2 billion for their work.

“That’s only a rough number because innovation is an unpredictable business but the G-20 leaders should make meaningful pledges now.

“It’s not certain yet which vaccines will be the most effective and each requires unique technology to make.

“That means nations need to invest in many different kinds of manufacturing facilities now, knowing that some will never be used.

“Otherwise, we will waste months after the lab develops an immunization, waiting for the right manufacturer to scale up.

”Pandemics remind us that helping others isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s also the smart thing to do.”

According to him, any COVID-19 vaccine must be classified as a “global public good” and remain affordable and accessible to all, NAN reports.,

