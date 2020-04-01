Home | News | General | Ex-Pastor’s Wife Turned Runs Girl, Blasts Politician’s Wife Who Sleeps Around (Video)
Ex-Pastor's Wife Turned Runs Girl, Blasts Politician's Wife Who Sleeps Around (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ex-Pastor’s wife turned runs girl calls out politician’s wife for threatening her over her husband

An Ex-Pastor’s wife who is now a self-confessed runs girl, went off on a rant last night after being allegedly threatened by an Uyo politician’s wife.

alt

Happiness a.k.a Arab Queen disclosed that she is formerly married but now a single mother in her Instalive videos. She also recalled how the politician’s wife allegedly slept with 3 different men in a hotel she once lodged in.

Arab Queen who asked the politician’s wife to leave and “hustle” for men like her if she is tired of her marriage, threatened to release photos if pushed further.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

