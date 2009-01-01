Home | News | General | Just like Mayweather vs McGregor, another UFC star wants to fight Joshua

- Francis Ngannou wants to crossover to challenge Joshua or Fury in a boxing match

- The UFC superstar is the hardest puncher in the heavyweight division in MMA

- Ngannou who claims he was into boxing before joining the UFC is ranked No.2

Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury boxing before he retires from combat sports.

The UFC number two heavyweight contender is the most powerful Mixed Martial Artist (MMA).

And he hopes to fight Joshua and Fury who are two of the biggest boxers in the heavyweight division at their prime.

Ngannou believes he has all it takes to match the duo with the Cameroon-French star eager to try his hand at boxing before calling it quits.

“I want to cross over,” Ngannou told bjpenn.com.

“I want to make a statement in the boxing world because that was my first love, that was my first dream. Before MMA came around, I was all about boxing.

“At some point in my life I have to do whatever I like, whatever I love to do, to check all those boxes in my life timeline to do things.”

“Honestly I think, obviously with good preparation I can match up with any of those guys.

“But once again, I’m not just going there for one shot, so I’m probably going to have multiple fights that will give me more opportunity to match up with many of those guys, if it’s not all of them. I’m really willing to do that.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Floyd Mayweather had many tough fights in his career and Marcos Maidana was one of them who claimed he still has the undefeated boxer's tooth after their second fight.

The Argentine who was a two-division weight champion lost on two occasions to Mayweather in 2014 via unanimous decision.

In the rematch, Maidana landed a right-hand on Mayweather's jaw and in third round and replay showed his tooth flying out.

And years after the fight the 36-year-old claimed he still has Mayweather's tooth and uses it as a pendant around his neck.

Legit.ng also reported that Floyd Mayweather returned to training and showed the stuff he was made of in a video clip that circulated on the internet.

The undefeated fighter who has a 50-0 record has been linked with a return into the ring to face UFC fighters Connor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov within the space of 24 hours.

But the American fighter who retired in 2017 is looking like he will return to the sport that got him fame and fortune.

The video clip that emerged on Twitter showed the 43-year-old keeping himself in shape in the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas, USA.

