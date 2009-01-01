Home | News | General | Here's the stunning gift Cristiano Ronaldo sent to fans for Easter celebration

- Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to wish his fans Happy Easter

- The 35-year-old shared a stunning family picture with a message urging them to stay home at this period

- Ronaldo has been social distancing since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his Easter Sunday at his new home with Georgina Rodriguez and their four kids.

It would be recalled that the 35-year-old recently moved to a £3,500-a-week six-bed mansion barely days after completing the 14 days quarantine period.

The Portuguese forward's new home is near the fishing village of Canical where he could get a chance to sprinter failing to get the opportunity in his exotic mansion in Funchal.

Ronaldo, however, took to social media to wish his over 212 million fans on Instagram a happy Easter and also urging them to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

The family of six posed for photographs shortly after enjoying their meal while CR7, his partner and Junior all wore a stylish smile while looking towards the camera.

Despite the no-activity on the pitch across major leagues in the world, Ronaldo has continually kept his fans busy with videos and pictures of his training exercises.

The former Manchester United star was also said to have been spotted at Madeira Stadium where he was sharpening his shooting skills.

Since he has not kicked the ball since early March after the Italian League was suspended owing to the widespread of COVID-19 in the country.

Ronaldo was exposed to one of his teammates who tested positive for the virus and he isolated with his immediate family in his seven-storey mansion.

After which he moved to a much cheaper apartment pending the time the Serie A will resume at an unconfirmed date.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has dumped his seven-storey luxurious apartment for a £3,500-a-week rented home close to a quiet fishing village.

The 35-year-old and his family reportedly moved to the new home due to its large space so he could drill himself.

It will also afford his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to keep up with their fitness exercises.

