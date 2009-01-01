Home | News | General | Tension as WWE important personality contracts deadly coronavirus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have confirmed their first case of the dreaded coronavirus.

A staff member within the company is said to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with two infected healthcare workers.

According to a statement released by WWE, the employee whose identity remains confidential did not expose any other colleague to the virus after being infected.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a room-mate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete," the statement said.

"The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery," WWE added.

SunSport reports a memo signed by wrestling legend Tripple H had previously been sent to WWE workers notifying them one of their own had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the announcement came just hours ahead of Monday Night Raw, but the wrestlers will reportedly push forward with scheduled events.

[embedded content]

