Home | News | General | Real Madrid plotting £29m raid for FIFA World Cup winning star this summer

- N'golo Kante has emerged top transfer target for Real Madrid

- Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has identified the Frenchman as a replacement for Casemiro

- Willian, Giroud, and Pedro might also be leaving the Blues with their contracts elapsing this season

Spanish League giants Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante this summer.

The Frenchman has scored three goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far this campaign but injury despite facing series of injuries.

According to SunSport, Frank Lampard has declared the midfielder surplus to requirement at Stamford Bridge and he might be allowed to leave when this season ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Meanwhile, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has made the player one of his prime targets to join the club as he continues to build a formidable team.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

Kante joined Chelsea in 2016, immediately after winning his first-ever Premier League title with Leicester City. And the following season, the midfielder clinched his second straight EPL trophy.

The 2018 World Cup winner was converted to an attacking midfielder by former manager Maurizio Sarri, and he did well in that position.

Lampard seems to be more comfortable with youngsters in his squad while Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Mason Mount anchor the Blues midfield.

Reports from the Spanish capital claims Zidane wants to make Kante a quality replacement for Brazilian star Casimero.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

French League giants Paris Saint Germain are also interested in the midfielder whose deal expires in 2023.

Kante might not be the only player leaving the Stamford Bridge this summer, Willian is out a contract, while Olivier Giroud and former Barcelona winger Pedro are also set to move on.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Fonte, Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that the former Real Madrid striker is always open for a return to the La Liga club, Mirror reports.

Ighalo tips Super Eagles star who made a trip to Manchester to become a great player

Ronaldo completed a £100million move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 having spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu side winning quite a number of trophies.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to be in love with his former club despite starting to settle at his new club Juventus.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...