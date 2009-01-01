Home | News | General | Breaking: NCDC confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

- Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria on Sunday, April 12

- The NCDC stated that two of the cases are in Lagos while Kwara also has two and one for Katsina

- With this, the total cases rise to 323, including 85 recoveries

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has on Sunday, April 12, confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to the government agency, the cases are recorded in three states which comprises of Lagos, Kwara and Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

With this confirmation, the total coronavirus cases in Nigeria now stand at 323 while 85 people have been discharged and 10 people have lost the battle with the virus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded citizens of Akwa Ibom state for their understanding and solidarity shown his administration since the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 began.

NCDC confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths as total hits 318

The governor stated this in his statewide broadcast to commemorate the 2020 Easter celebration in the state.

He thanked the people for their cooperation in the determined fight to rid the state of the plague.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

His words: “We thank you for your sacrifices and deep understanding. It has never happened in our lifetime that free citizens have had to be locked down in their homes, their freedom of movement curtailed and social interaction which is the basis of our communal life stopped.

“It is unthinkable that our churches, businesses, offices and shops have been closed down. This is indeed a huge sacrifice. We thank you for enduring the pains. But you must remember that this season offers all of us in this lockdown the opportunity to look up to God for help and lock our faith in Him perpetually.”

We apologise for this error - NCDC begs Nigerians for another mistake on coronavirus update

He reminded Christians that Easter is a commemoration of the uplifting story of Jesus Christ the saviour, who in spite of being sinless offered himself as a sacrifice for the redemption of others, including his enemies, and became the atonement for the world ravaged by sin and other vices.

The governor urging Akwa Ibomites to emulate Christ in offering unconditional love to the needy during this difficult period and to look up to God a breakthrough from the crisis.

He stated that the government has made elaborate arrangement to ensure that the effects of the lockdown are mitigated as much as possible to ensure every citizen especially the vulnerable is protected.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigerians will die of hunger than COVID-19 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...