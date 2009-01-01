Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Omo-Agege doles out N85m to 17,000 households in his Delta constituency

- Prominent Nigerians have continued to show love and support to fellow citizens who are most hit economically by the coronavirus pandemic

- The deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Sunday, April 12 joined the list of these philanthropic Nigerians

- Omo-Agege gave the sum of N85 million to 17,000 households in his constituency in Delta Central senatorial district

The deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has begun efforts to support residents in his constituency in Delta Central senatorial district as a way to help them cope with the harsh effects of coronavirus.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Yomi Odunuga, the special adviser on media and publicity to Omo-Agege, said that local government areas that benefitted from the senator's kind gesture include Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Okpe, Sapele, Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu and Uvwie.

According to Innocent Emosivwe Anidi, the head of the committee that coordinated the distribution of the funds, the money which came down to N5,000 to the poor households targetted was given on Sunday, April 12.

The move by Ovie Omo-Agege is aimed at reaching 200 households in each of the wards in the senatorial district.

Odunuga explained: ''There are Eighty-Five (85) Wards in the eight Local Government Areas that make up Delta-Central. This translates to Seventeen Thousand (17,000) households in the Senatorial Zone.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had disclosed that 90% of COVID-19 patients recover without any intervention.

Ihekweazu made this known at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8.

Legit.ng gathered that the NCDC boss was reacting to a question on how the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, recovered from the virus in less than one week.

He said what a COVID-19 patient usually requires is support for the body to recover by itself.

He said: “We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention. So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up."

The NCDC boss further explained that very few viruses have a cure. He said COVID-19 patients are given oxygen at the hospital which is not a treatment but administered to keep the patients alive for long enough to recover by themselves.

As at Wednesday evening, the NCDC confirmed 22 new cases indicating that 15 of the cases are in Lagos, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

