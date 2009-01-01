Home | News | General | China imposes restrictions on research into origins of coronavirus, report claims

- The Chinese government has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus

- According to the government, all academic papers on Covid-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication

- With this, studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government

Academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus has been restricted. The restriction was imposed by the Chinese government according to a news report.

CNN reports that according to a central government directive, all academic papers on Covid-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication.

It reported that studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials.

Meanwhile, a Chinese researcher who spoke on condition of anonymity said the move was a worrying development.

The researcher noted that the move would likely obstruct important scientific research.

Coronavirus: Domestic flights still in operation - FAAN

