Not one Akwa Ibom person will die from COVID-19 - Gov Udom assures residents

- Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured the people of Akwa Ibom state that they have nothing to worry over the coronavirus pandemic

- The governor gave the assurance in a statewide broadcast to the citizens to mark the 2020 Easter celebrations

- Governor Emmanuel reminded Christians that Easter is a commemoration of the uplifting story of Jesus Christ the saviour

Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded citizens of Akwa Ibom state for their understanding and solidarity shown his administration since the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 began.

The governor stated this in his statewide broadcast to commemorate the 2020 Easter celebration in the state.

He thanked the people for their cooperation in the determined fight to rid the state of the plague.

Gov Emmanuel assured Akwa Ibomites that their welfare is his priority

His words: “We thank you for your sacrifices and deep understanding. It has never happened in our lifetime that free citizens have had to be locked down in their homes, their freedom of movement curtailed and social interaction which is the basis of our communal life stopped.

“It is unthinkable that our churches, businesses, offices and shops have been closed down. This is indeed a huge sacrifice. We thank you for enduring the pains. But you must remember that this season offers all of us in this lockdown the opportunity to look up to God for help and lock our faith in Him perpetually.”

He reminded Christians that Easter is a commemoration of the uplifting story of Jesus Christ the saviour, who in spite of being sinless offered himself as a sacrifice for the redemption of others, including his enemies, and became the atonement for the world ravaged by sin and other vices.

The governor urging Akwa Ibomites to emulate Christ in offering unconditional love to the needy during this difficult period and to look up to God a breakthrough from the crisis.

He stated that the government has made elaborate arrangement to ensure that the effects of the lockdown are mitigated as much as possible to ensure every citizen especially the vulnerable is protected.

Governor Emmanuel paid special tribute to medical associations, health workers and related professionals as well as security agencies who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

“This may not be a happy Easter for them, but we know that as God rewarded the midwives of Egypt for their kindness to the children of Israel,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom-state owned Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, is set to begin mass production of face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, located in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom state was established in 2017 by the Udom Emmanuel's administration.

