BREAKING: Lagos state discharges 5 more coronavirus patients on Easter day

The Lagos state government on Sunday, April 12, announced that it has discharged a batch of five coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba.

The welcome development was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his official Twitter page.

The governor said that the individuals comprise four females and one male, bring the total number of persons that have fully recovered from the disease in the state to 55.

He added that this is a source of more joy to both the government and people of Lagos, especially on a day like this - Easter.

Even more, the governor said: ''While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let's continue to do the right thing.

''Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state government had announced the passing away of one of the patients of coronavirus pandemic under its care in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the bad news was broken by the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, on the morning of Saturday, April 11.

He made the announcement via his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, adding that the patient died in a private facility. With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a report said the new study examining air samples from hospital wards with COVID-19 patients found the virus can travel up to 13 feet (four meters) — twice the distance current guidelines say people should leave between themselves in public.

It was reported that the preliminary results of the investigation by Chinese researchers were published Friday, April 10, in emerging infectious diseases, a journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report said that they add to a growing debate on how the disease is transmitted, with the scientists themselves cautioning that the small quantities of virus they found at this distance are not necessarily infectious.

In another report, a viral video online showed Nigerians being chased around on Chinese roads amid coronavirus lockdown.

The Nigerian voice in the video said the Chinese government is treating them like second class citizens despite the fact that their citizens are in Africa with full freedom. The Nigerian man said that the police officials chased them out of their hotel rooms into the rain.

