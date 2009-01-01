Home | News | General | We will deal ruthlessly with criminals in Ogun - Gov Abiodun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Sunday vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals terrorizing the people of the state.

The governor said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state police command had earlier on Sunday paraded 150 suspects in connection with recent series of harassments, robberies, burglaries and cult clashes that occured within the Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis of the state.

The governor said: “It has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of armed robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment.

Abiodun urged the police to intensify efforts at curbing the nefarious activities of criminals, asking them to smoke them out of their hideouts and promptly investigate those involved in the activities across the state.

He said the state would avail all other security outfits, including the Department of State Security Service and the armed forces, with necessary material and logistic support to end the reign of terror unleashed by armed robbers on the state.

“I will not hesitate to confirm sentences, even of capital punishment, if that will deter these social misfits. Ogun has zero- tolerance for criminals and we will deal with it with venomous measures,” he said.

The governor commended the state police command for its swiftness and prompt adherence to directive of the state government to flush out those turning the sit-at-home order to a criminal enterprise.

He enjoined all other relevant agencies to immediately up their intelligence gathering mechanisms to ensure that there was no reoccurrence of the criminal acts, especially as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He restated governments commitment to ensuring that the state remained conducive for living and businesses without fear of criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

Abiodun assured the people that he would not joke with the security of lives and property of citizens and residents alike.

The governor added that he would continue to give all necessary support to security agencies, as he had done by providing mobility and other working equipment for effective service delivery.

The governor enjoined all law-abiding citizens and residents to remain calm and continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive as the situation is now fully under control.

Legit.ng had reported that the coronavirus lockdown ordered by the federal government in some states to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic disease in Nigeria remains in place despite the Easter celebration, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has said.

