Home | News | General | COVID-19: NCDC confirms 5 new cases in Lagos, Kwara, katsina
British PM’s pregnant fiancée speaks of “very dark times” in hospital
5G controversy: Oyakhilome makes U-turn, cites health risks

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 5 new cases in Lagos, Kwara, katsina



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina

alt

This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 323.

NCDC wrote, ”As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded

”There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria .”

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 149