COVID-19: NCDC confirms 5 new cases in Lagos, Kwara, katsina
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina
This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 323.
NCDC wrote, ”As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria .
