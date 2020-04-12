15 patients discharged but Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries.
As of April 12, 2020, 19 states across the federation have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 12, 2020
2 in Lagos
2 in Kwara
1 in Katsina
As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/hfsRXAaiTQ
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
