Home | News | General | 15 patients discharged but Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases
(VIDEO) - Coronavirus lockdown: Over 150 robbers, cultists arrested in Lagos, Ogun
We will start treating Nigerians in our country better - China

15 patients discharged but Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the agency said two were recorded in Lagos, another two in Kwara and one in Katsina.

This brings Nigeria’s current total to 323. Of that figure, 85 persons have been discharged.


Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

2 in Lagos
2 in Kwara
1 in Katsina

As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/hfsRXAaiTQ

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 12, 2020
 As of April 12, 2020, 19 states across the federation have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Lagos currently has the highest number with 176 cases, while the federal capital territory (FCT) has the second highest figure with 56 recorded cases. Benue, Anambra, Niger and Kano states have the lowest figure with one case each.
The NCDC’s breakdown of cases is as follows:
Lagos- 176
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
Meanwhile, more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 142