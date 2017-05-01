Home | News | General | Ecobank commends health workers in fight against COVID-19

MANAGING Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has commended health workers contributing to keep the country safe as the world battles the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

He said that this group of people have continued to put the needs of others first and show sacrificial love to support the country’s effort at containing the scourge, stressing that the bank remains grateful for their steadfast love for humanity in the execution of their daily task.

Akinwuntan thanked “caregivers; doctors, nurses, and all the hospital staff who daily put their lives on the line to make sure the battle against COVID-19 is won. They unrelentingly ensure citizens are cared for and that the hospitals are up and running despite the high risk to their individual health – we appreciate you.”

He also identified with security personnel who have remained loyal and dedicated to the common pledge as a nation as they continue to ensure safety and security for all during this crisis period. Worthy of commendation too, Akinwuntan recognised the contributions and activities of the special task forces both at the Federal and State levels, who have continually shown leadership in the management of COVID-19; monitoring the situation and keeping all updated, adding that, those on essential services, including fuel distributors, bank staff, pharmaceutical personnel, grocery and food stores, amongst several others who daily face the challenge of providing for all also deserve accolades.

He enjoined Nigeria citizens and residents to continue to support the efforts of the various governments to stem the impact of the pandemic, urging them to maximise the palliatives offered by the government, corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals. According to Akinwuntan, Ecobank in its efforts to ensure life is smooth as the world moves to curtail the spread of COVID-19, is making available its digital offerings which gives easy access to bank accounts, help to make payments, transfer funds, process salaries and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of homes without visiting the branch.

