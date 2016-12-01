Home | News | General | CSCS boss appointed CSD representative on the global ISSA operating Committee

THE International Securities Services Association, ISSA, has announced the appointment of Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS Plc, as the representative of the global community of Central Securities Depositories, CSD, on the Operating Committee of the ISSA.

The Operating Committee of the ISSA, chaired by Mr. Jyi-chen Chueh, Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank, is the pivotal committee of the ISSA saddled with the responsibility of providing technical support and execution to the Executive Board of ISSA in proposing, executing and managing work projects aimed at advancing securities services, globally.

Speaking on the appointment, Parry Colin, Chief Executive, ISSA, said, “We are delighted that Jalo has agreed to be a member of the ISSA Operating Committee going forward. We welcome him as the representative of the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories, WFC, to the Committee”.

He expressed excitement at Jalo-waziri appointment, saying that he looks forward to his invaluable contributions towards delivering on the audacious mission and strategic objectives of the ISSA, going forward.

In his reaction, Mr Jalo-Waziri, noted: “This is a clarion call to service in an industry that I am most passionate about. It is my pleasure to have been nominated and appointed to join the esteemed professionals on the Operating Committee of the ISSA and I look forward to working with colleagues, with diverse global experience in actively promoting forward-thinking solutions that create efficiencies and mitigate risk within the global securities services industry.”

