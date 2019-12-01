Home | News | General | Market rebound may be short-lived,equities dealers warn

As investors gain N15bn

By Nkiruka Nnorom

AMIDST a marginal rebound recorded in the equities market last week, dealers are indicating that the positive sentiment may be temporary profit taking that is set for a reversal this week.

Though they said the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, to cut crude oil output would be a plus to the market, they advised investors to trade cautiously, nonetheless.

Bargain hunting across MTN Nigeria Communication Plc (+3.3%), Lafarge Africa (+41.3%) as well as gains in Tier-1 banking stocks drove the market to its first weekly gain in the past four weeks with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 1.4 percent to settle at 21,384.03 points.

The market had advanced in three of the four trading days last week.

Also, the market capitalisation of all listed equities rose by 1.4 percent to N11.144 trillion from N10.994 trillion as investors recorded N15 billion gains within the week.

Analysis of the sectorial performance shows that activities were mixed as three sectors recorded positive returns, while two closed negative.

Specifically, the banking sector appreciated the most, rising by 12.4 percent, followed by the consumer goods sector with 6.5 percent increase while the insurance sector went up by 0.2 percent.

On the flip side, the industrial goods (-6.6%) and oil & gas (-4.8%) sectors closed in the red.

In their weekly review and prognosis into the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management, said: “We expect the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ASI to rise amid the resolution by OPEC to cut crude oil output by 10 million barrels per day.

“Hence we advise investors to trade cautiously as they gun for high, better and dividend yield stocks. We expect the equities market to be volatile in the coming week but note that the expected upward movement in prices is likely to be short-lived as the global demand for crude oil still remain challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In their own opinion, analysts at Cordros Capital, stated: “Despite the market closing positive last week, risks remain on the horizon, given the rising cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. More so, our base case is for the federal government to extend the presently instituted lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun, by another one week. Thus, we advise investors to trade cautiously, taking positions in fundamentally justified stocks.”

