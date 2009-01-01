Home | News | General | Lockdown: I have no money to feed, my soup is finished, help me - Popular Nollywood actor writes Osinbajo

- Famous Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has shown his displeasure over the continued coronavirus lockdown

- The actor said that it has affected his means of livelihood, asking Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to come to his rescue

- Mike said that at this point he does mind being arrested if he had the opportunity to visit Osinbajo's house for food

A popular Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has shared how the coronavirus lockdown is gravely affecting his welfare.

In an open letter to the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, he said though he appreciates the tough measures the government has put in place to check the spread of the virus, he is feeling the economic consequence of the action.

He said that at the point of writing the letter, he has finished the last soup in his house and there is presently no hope of where he could any other meal.

The popular actor said that the lockdown has also held up his means of making money as the law has proscribed any form of social gathering.

He said that if the vice president’s house were near, he would have visited him just to get food even with the fear of being arrested.

In his final words, he asked him if the relief packages prepared by the federal government will get to where he lives in Lagos state.

See his Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an unnamed Nigerian came out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

The man wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

The unnamed man in the video also lamented that the government measure of a 14-day lockdown is bad with the miserly measure of rice he got. In some of his final words, he begged the government to review their plans.

In other words, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reacted to the move by some state governors to temporarily relax the lockdown law so that some churches can celebrate Easter.

During his preaching on Friday, April 10th, the cleric said that church is not a place of infection but where people come to get blessed.

He, therefore, prayed against anything that makes people come into the church and get infected with diseases.

“Churches are not a place of infections, they are a place of blessings… I decree and declare that every church is a place of blessing in that might name of Jesus,” he prayed.

