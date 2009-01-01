Home | News | General | COVID-19: In China, dogs will no longer be for consumption, they are now to be classified as pet

- As a result of COVID-19 in China, the authorities have reclassified dogs as pets and not livestock

- The Chinese agriculture ministry says the decision is in line with human civilisation and public concern for animals

- Animal Wellness Action, an animal rights organisation, says it is happy with the decision of the Chinese government

If dogs could speak meaningful words, the ones in China would be showing appreciation to the authorities of the country for reclassifying them as pets.

With the action of the government, it means dogs are no longer to be described as livestock or for consumption and this is because of COVID-19 that ravaged the country recently.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, China has announced that it will reclassify dogs as pets from their previous designation as livestock.

The Chinese government says dogs are now to be pets Credit: Ibtimes

It is believed that COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, which has become a pandemic, originated from a livestock market in Wuhan, China.

Courier Mail reports that the confirmation was made by China's agriculture ministry.

With the policy, dogs are to be companion animals rather than livestock.

“As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilisation and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been ‘specialised’ to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China,” the report quoted the ministry as saying.

The report further quoted a statement obtained by Fox News in which Animal Wellness Action, an animal rights organisation, as saying the decision of China was a step in the right direction.

Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, was quoted as saying: "We’re thrilled to see a light at the end of the tunnel with China’s proposal to reclassify dogs as companion animals and bring an end to dog meat trade.

"These animals are our dutiful companions and not our dinner fare. If COVID — 19 has taught us anything, it’s that we cannot allow infectious practices such as eating bats, dogs, cats, pangolins, and other exotic creatures to continue not only for the welfare of the animals, but for the health and safety of the human race and global economy.”

Legit.ng earlier reported how emerging reports recently claimed five Nigerians in Guangzhou, China, contracted the coronavirus and 6,321 foreigners are in quarantine.

The Standards reported that Yuexiu alone reported five imported cases, all of which are Nigerians living in the same community.

Four of those Nigerians were said to have arrived in March and visited a local restaurant multiple times over a number of days before they were identified for isolation.

