Top Serie A chief 'attacks' Cristiano Ronaldo for doing 1 bad thing amid coronavirus pandemic

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has missed football so much that he could not resist the chance to break the stay-at-home instruction and play football at a stadium in Madeira.

The 35-year-old has been observing the coronavirus lockdown in his country Portugal but the striker appeared to have been tired of sitting tight in the corner of his house.

It would be recalled that five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently moved to a £3,500-a-week six-bed mansion barely days after completing the 14 days quarantine period.

Just to have a platform to sprint since his seven-storey mansion doesn't give him the luxury to run fast and keep up with his own standards when the leagues resume.

The Mirror now reports that Lazio's director of communications, Arturo Diaconale, has slammed the Old Lady star, saying it is a sign of preferential treatment to the forward.

Juventus currently sit atop of the Italian League with 63 points - just one point better than the Biancocelesti after 26 games before the league went on a compulsory break.

And Diaconale told Radiosei: "Lazio’s position has always been to return to playing football in a safe atmosphere. If the Prime Minister says that we can return to training after May 3, we will all start organising for that.

"But the impression I have is that there is some favouritism. I am referring to the clubs to which their players are allowed to travel abroad, who will now return and do a quarantine period to return to training at the same time as those of Lazio.

"The difference is that we followed the rules and stayed at home, unlike others; I’ve seen videos from Portugal showing some marvellous images of Cristiano Ronaldo training out on a football pitch.

"Others have been able to train in peace abroad without restrictions, while we are not allowed to do the same in Italy."

Ronaldo observed most part of his quarantine guidelines from his luxury apartment in Funchal, but he was in close proximity to at least three others during the private training session on Friday.

"I’m not saying it’s wrong, because professional athletes have to keep in shape," Diaconale added.

"I’m just saying that they were given the advantage of going outside during quarantine. But I don’t want to create more controversy. "Lazio deserve more respect. We constantly have things going against us."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his Easter Sunday at his new home with Georgina Rodriguez and their four kids.

It would be recalled that the 35-year-old recently moved to a £3,500-a-week six-bed mansion barely days after completing the 14 days quarantine period.

The Portuguese forward's new home is near the fishing village of Canical where he could get a chance to sprinter failing to get the opportunity in his exotic mansion in Funchal.

