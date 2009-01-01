Home | News | General | Jadon Sancho finally reveals where he will be playing next (see details)

- Jadon Sancho might have agreed to join Man United from Borussia Dortmund

- The winger dropped the hint on his Instagram live show on Easter Sunday

- Chelsea and a few other top clubs have been linked with a move for the Three Lions youngster

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho may have hinted that he is closer to joining Manchester United after accepting one request from the club's fan.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League but this time, he will be representing the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried luring the England international to Old Trafford last summer but his efforts were not good enough for the German side about eight months ago.

However, with the stay at home instruction passed down to everybody amid this coronavirus pandemic season, most football stars have been doing their best to keep their fans connected.

Premier League giants West Ham, Crystal Palace interested in signing Super Eagles striker in the summer

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Sancho followed suit by going live on Instagram on Easter Sunday and he was quickly swarmed with a lot of questions by United fans.

According to Sport Bible, one of the Red Devils faithful was said to have told Sancho to "Sip water if your [sic] Manchester United".

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

And moments after, the forward picked up his bottled water and drank - suggesting that the deal is almost done.

The former Manchester City star granted a request from a Chelsea fan who asked him to join the Blues having being linked with the Stamford Bridge outfit also.

A fan wrote to Sancho stating: "Ignore this if you're coming to United", which he appeared to have seen before grinning and saying: 'Everyone stays indoors!'

He notched 14 goals and 16 assists in 23 Bundesliga games and has attracted attention from a whole host of clubs as a result.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jadon Sancho has 'unofficially confirmed' Manchester United would be his new club in the coming season, according to reports.

United will have to cough out a massive £100 million for the high-flying Borussia Dortmund star. It is understood that other Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool have given up on the England international.

According to Irish Independent, the 20-year-old has unofficially confirmed that he is destined to join the Old Trafford giants.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...