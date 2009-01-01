Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG says schools will not be reopening yet

- The federal government on Sunday, April 12, dismissed a report claiming that it had directed the reopening of schools

- The federal ministry of education in a statement described the claim that the government had directed the reopening of schools as fake news

- The ministry urged Nigerians to disregard a statement which alleged that the minister of education Adamu Adamu had directed schools to reopen

The federal government on Sunday, April 12, dismissed a report claiming that it had directed the reopening of schools.

The federal ministry of education in a statement through its spokesperson, Ben Goong, described the claim that the government had directed the reopening of schools as fake news, The Tribune reports.

Goong urged Nigerians to disregard a statement that alleged that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had directed schools to reopen.

He advised parents and guardians not to be misled by fake news and to abide by the federal government’s regulations to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Yahaya Bello lifts ban on religious gatherings, lists conditions

“On the issue of reopening of schools, the ministry has not directed the reopening of any school at any level. The purported press release by the minister to that effect is a clear forgery as it did not emanate from the minister. Parents, students and the general public are advised to please disregard the fake release," he said.

Meanwhile, following the total lockdown ordered by the state government to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its people, shops, major markets and many prominent places in Osun have been placed under locks and keys.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Osun state, Ibrahim Akinola, reports that the government had directed that all the schools including the higher institutions of learning, shops, markets and places of worship should be locked.

The government also said that all the gathering of more than twenty people should be suspended and social distancing of two metres was recommended.

COVID-19: Senate takes crucial decision over lockdown order

Vehicular movements to and from the state were also suspended as the movements within the state are strictly restricted except for those that are extremely necessary were also forbidden.

To achieve total compliance by the people, the security personnel were drafted to the boundaries of Osun with other states such as Oyo and Ondo states as well as the cities and rural areas within the state. An investigation by Legit.ng across the state to evaluate the level of compliance of the people with government directives revealed mixed reactions from the residents.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the lockdown, one of the security personnel at Asejire, simply identified as Olabisi, the border town between Osun and Oyo states, said he and his colleagues ensured total compliance of the directive.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Legit tv visits Lagos Isolation centre | Legit TV

Coronavirus: FG disowns free internet promises to Nigerians

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...