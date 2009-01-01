Home | News | General | Many feared dead, properties destroyed as Taraba ethnic groups clash

- Many people have been reportedly killed in a communal clash in Taraba state

- The clash was between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau local government area of the state

- The clash which was traced to a dispute led to Shomo Sarki town burning down completely

A violent clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau local government area of Taraba state has claimed the lives of several people, Daily Trust reports

The crisis started between the two ethnic groups as a result of the dispute over ownership of a fish pond. It was gathered that during the clash Shomo Sarki town was completely burnt down.

For many years the two ethnic groups located close to River Benue have been in a serious dispute over ownership of the fishing pond. The clashes led to the state government banning the two groups from fishing in the disputed pond

A source speaking to the newspaper publication said one of the ethnic groups attempted to fish st the pond but was violently stopped by the opposing ethnic group which resulted in a clash. However, hundreds of people including elderly persons, women, and children have fled the area.

Many feared dead as ethnic groups clash in Taraba.

Source: UGC

DSP David Misal, the police spokesperson, confirming the incident said the command received news of the bloody clash between the two ethnic groups.

He went on to note that a deputy police commissioner is led a team of policemen to restore peace in the community. Misal said some casualty was recorded but could not give the number of people killed.

He said: “We received news of the clash today and some casualty recorded, but it is not possible to provide the number of people killed. A Deputy Commissioner of Police is leading operation in the area with a view to restore peace.”

Again, suspected trafficker intercepted with 27 children in Taraba

