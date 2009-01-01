Home | News | General | Lockdown: Dino Melaye celebrates Easter alone, organises worship session (video)

- Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has been spotted celebrating Easter in his own way

- Dino Melaye shared a video of him worshipping God in his sitting room

- The controversial politician was seen dancing and praising God

Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has been spotted celebrating Easter in his own way. Dino Melaye decided not to be held back by the lockdown situation across the country, so, he organised a one-man Sunday service in his home.

The lockdown saw many Nigerians celebrating Easter in their homes as they try to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic. Some celebrities took to their various social media platforms to urge their fans and followers to continue obeying the lockdown instruction despite the celebration.

Leading by example, former senator Dino Melaye celebrated the annual event in his house. In the video he shared online, Dino Melaye was seen praising and worshipping God in the Yoruba language.

As worship songs blared from the speaker, the controversial politician was seen dancing and making merry to God. Dino Melaye described the praise session as "SDM 2020 Easter worship."

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye was under attack for saying coronavirus deaths caused by 5G mobile networks. Melaye in a video that is trending on social media claims the 5G technology is responsible for deaths associated with coronavirus. According to him, it is the reaction from this 5G that has some biological interactions with our cells. He called on all network providers to demobilise any 5G network in any part of Nigeria.

Dino Melaye also began donation of free sanitizers in Kogi, visits a general hospital. The politician started the distribution of the items in the state as he gave some to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja. According to Melaye's tweet on Thursday, April 2, the chief medical director, Dr Olatunde, of the centre officially received the said materials. He said Olatunde praised him for being the first person to extend such helping gesture to them as he called on other financially-able Nigerians to follow his steps.

