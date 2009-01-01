Home | News | General | Cornavirus: This is what I'll do to Bauch people - Governor speaks after returning from isolation

The governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday, April 11, recounted his experience at the isolation centre where he received treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Governor Mohammed told journalists at the government house that serving his stay and regaining full recovery from the pandemic were serious ordeals for him, The Cable reports.

The governor categorically said that he went through hell while in isolation for treatment.

He recalled: “This disease that I was infected with is a terrible experience. I went through hell while in isolation for treatment, I felt like I was alone...''

However, the governor noted that things would have been worse for him if not for the love and constant prayers of well-meaning Nigerians at the time.

Bala went on to say that the gesture of love he received has further strengthened his resolve as governor to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed tested positive for the global pandemic known as coronavirus.

This news was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, by Mukhtar Gidado, the senior special assistant to Governor Mohammed on media.

This came just one day after the governor made it known that he was in self-isolation at his official residence in the state. Gidado in a press statement pointed out that six tests involving the governor's family members and aides were carried out.

The media aide revealed that of the results released it was discovered that only the governor tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor went on self-isolation after it was established that he had contact with the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng had reported that Atiku's son, whose name was not mentioned, tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the country amid COVID-19 scare.

Disclosing the development in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22, Atiku said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation.

The former vice president also added that his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

