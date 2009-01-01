Home | News | General | Arsenal legend's message to Ighalo after joining Man United on loan revealed

- Odion Ighalo has revealed that he got a message of support from Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu

- The Man United striker has been in top form since he joined the club from Shanghai Shenhua in January

- Ighalo has scored four goals and in eight matches since his arrival in January

Odion Ighalo has opened that the legendary Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu sent words of encouragement after he joined Man United on loan.

The Nigerian striker joined the Reds Devils on the last day of the January transfer window and has never failed to impress.

But the 30-year-old was heavily criticized from all quarters due to the fact he was playing in a lower league in China.

However, so far, the former Watford striker has scored four goals in eight appearances for United and has proven his worth to club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils had been linked with several other higher profile striking targets throughout that month but had been unable to deliver on any of them.

Ighalo is now looking beyond his six-month loan deal which would expire in the summer as he hopes to complete a permanent move to Old Trafford.

He has now revealed that his compatriot Kanu gave some useful advice which helped him in shutting his critics up.

“He sent me a congratulations message when I signed for Man United and he just advised me to keep working hard,” Ighalo said on a Periscope live chat with Juliet Bawuah.

“He said I’m going to surprise so many people that didn’t give me the benefit of the doubt of coming into that team.

“He said that he saw me doing well there, but I should work hard and believe in myself – don’t let talk from other people distract me. So it’s a good one.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo can not wait for the Premier League season to return as he believes the partnership of Bruno Fernandes of Paul Pogba will make Man United a better team.

Pogba has been training hard after returning from an ankle injury recently and Fernandes has already hit the ground running since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

And Ighalo who has also scored four goals in eight matches since his January move is looking to make his loan deal permanent at Old Trafford.

United have remained unbeaten since their last 11 matches and Ighalo is looking at the return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the concluding part of the season.

