Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye gives fresh prophecy

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said God told him that the world will be like a ‘child in convulsion’ this year.

Adeboye, who made this known in a message titled “A New Beginning,’ during a live broadcast on Sunday, assured that the coronavirus pandemic would be over in no time.

He said, “this year, the world will be like a child in convulsion. I didn’t make that up. There is no mathematical text book that you can read that from.

“When you watch the news and you see great nations where people move around 24 hours a day, cities that never go to sleep completely deserted because somebody said I want to show these people I am in control, glory be to God. My God is alive; He’s in control and whether you like it or not, at the name of Jesus, sooner or later, every knee would bow.”

The 78-year-old cleric, while calling on Christians to pray for unbelievers who doubt God, advised Nigerians to remain on guard in the fight against coronavirus.

“All those who are saying shut your mouth it is not Jesus in control, (he laughs) pray for them because very soon, in the name of Jesus Christ that they are blaspheming now, they will be performing miracles.

“Just make sure that when they come, they don’t leave you behind because they are coming. For you my children, for you true children of the living God, according to Psalm 30:5, weeping may endure for a night, joy comes in the morning,” he declared

