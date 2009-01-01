Home | News | General | Mixed reactions as Governor Obiano orders total lockdown in Anambra

- Some residents of Anambra state have expressed mixed reactions over coronavirus lockdown

- A COVID-19 case was recorded in the state on Sunday, April 12

- The state governor, Willie Obiano, was asked by the residents to map out comprehensive measures to cushion the effect

There were mixed reactions among the residents of Anambra state on Sunday, April 12, following the recorded case of coronavirus and subsequent total lockdown of the state by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vanguard reports that while some welcomed the development, others urged the government to map out comprehensive measures to cushion the effect.

Legit.ng gathered that only security operatives were seen on the roads throughout the state on Sunday, April 12.

According to the report, not even journalists were allowed to move about as the police insisted they could only move about with police tags, which were not even ready as at 3 pm.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state

Source: Depositphotos

Reacting on the comprehensive lockdown, a resident of Onitsha, Anosike Martin commended the state government’s directive, arguing that prevention is better than cure.

He said: “The lockdown is imperative now. If the virus is not properly curtailed or rather eradicated, our case may be worse than those of some other states. We need to adhere strictly to the directive of the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Another respondent, John Onochie said although the lockdown was necessary, urgent palliatives were needed from the government to support the people in this difficult time.

He added: “This will be the third week running, when people had been hoping to, at least, do one or two businesses. Partial lockdown could have been better in this state, but for the positive result of the index case.”

He, however, agreed that since the virus is now in the state, the total lockdown was the best solution to stop it from spreading in communities.

A resident of Nkpor, Juliana Eke, criticised some security operatives at Anambra boarders, who, she alleged, connive to let people pass through the border in violation of the ban on movement.

A businessman, Chief Emmanuel Okoye, while commending Governor Obiano for the lockdown, said it was geared towards saving the lives of Anambra people.

“I agree that businesses are suffering, but one cannot neglect life to hunt for money; life is a priority as only the living and healthy can hustle for money or any business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Jesse Otegbayo, the chief medical director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, made some insightful revelation into how he battled Coronavirus as a patient.

It was reported that the UCH medical director tested positive to COVID-19 and urged those who have contact with him to go into isolation.

Upon surviving the scare and testing negative after mandatory 14-day isolation, Otegbayo was seen in a viral video dancing with his family members.

