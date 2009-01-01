Home | News | General | Man United star needed an oxygen tank after marking Ronaldo for 45 minutes which eventually got him a contract from Lisbon

- Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show when Man United played a famous friendly against his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon in 2003

- The Portuguese superstar completely tore apart United defence including John O'Shea

- Ronaldo earned his United contract from that game and the rest is history

Cristiano Ronaldo left John O'Shea panting after 45 minutes like he needed an oxygen tank, Rio Ferdinand claims.

Man United played a friendly match against Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting Lisbon in 2003 which was the turning point of the Portuguese star.

With Ronaldo's performance on that night, Sir Alex Ferguson was convinced that he would turn out to be a superstar.

Ferdinand was relaying the moments to Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice on how it all went down.

The Man Utd legend said: "We played against Sporting in 2003, we get in at half-time and John O'Shea must've needed an oxygen tank next to him.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

"He was in bits and he was sitting there panting. We were telling him to get closer to Ronaldo and he couldn't even answer us.

"To be fair, me, Paul Scholes and Nicky Bu*t were standing there going 'this kid's unbelievable, we've got to sign him'.

"We got on the coach and we were delayed for about an hour and a half, and then they said they were doing a deal to sign Ronaldo now."

Ferguson was considering letting Ronaldo stay for another year as part of an arrangement before bringing him to Old Trafford the following summer.

But with the way the youngster mesmerized the entire United team including O'Shea, Ferguson took the bold step to sign him and the rest is history.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players that played the game, according to Juventus teammate Aaron Ramsey.

Ighalo tips Super Eagles star who made a trip to Manchester to become a great player

The Welshman who joined the Bianconeri from Arsenal last summer has given another perception about the Portuguese star.

Ramsey believes Ronaldo's attitude and winning mentality is what makes him one the greatest the sport has ever produced.

The 29-year-old has been impressed with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on and off the pitch since playing alongside the 35-year-old.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...