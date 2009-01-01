Home | News | General | This should be the best way to bury COVID-19 victims - Top pathologist speaks as video of ill-treatment of body surfaces (watch)

- Pathologist Johansen Oduor said people who succumb to coronavirus should be buried with dignity and this includes being put in a casket

- The body must, however, be wrapped in two airtight body bags that will prevent odour or germs from leaking out

- Oduor faulted the rushed burial of a Siaya man who succumbed to the pandemic stating that even if a body is highly infectious, a decent burial was paramount

- As of Monday, April 13, Kenya had recorded 197 cases of coronavirus, eight deaths and 25 recoveries

Chief government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, has clarified body bags the government is using to dispose off people who have died from coronavirus are able to contain a corpse for at least 10 years.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Sunday, April 12, Oduor said the bags were specially made to ensure no microorganisms or odour leaked out from them.

Source: UGC

This, he said, helped to keep mourners safe from any germs in case the corpse is highly infectious and could easily pass infections to mourners or handlers.

The pathologist made the remarks after being tasked with answering whether or not the body of an employee, James Onyango, who was buried in a shallow grave in Siaya will start producing a stench during decomposition.

"We have body bags that are designated for such bodies. Such are used in the field. They can keep a body for about 10 years.

"If they followed every step contained in the guidelines, then there will be no stench," Oduor told Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange and Victoria Ribadiri.

Body bags are used to store and carry bodies before burial. Photo: Body bags.

Source: UGC

The body of Onyango, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, was wrapped in a white body bag, dropped inside a grave that was hardly the traditional six feet deep and covered with soil at around 2am.

Oduor faulted the rushed burial stating that even though bodies with coronavirus are deemed to be infectious, a decent interment that takes into account some of the final rites should not be ignored.

"The body needed to be in a coffin but stored in two body bags. Families need to be given time to mourn and even the religious leaders allowed to pray.

"The funeral, according to the laid out procedures, must not have more than fifteen people in attendance," said Oduor.

The pathologist, however, said procedures like embalming and washing of such bodies had been discouraged.

He also insisted that burial should be done within 24-48 hours.

