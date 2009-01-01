Home | News | General | Breaking: Premier League finally reveals plans on how 2019-20 season will end

- Premier League has been on suspension since last month

- The English topflight is on hold after coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc across the globe since its outbreak last year

- The organisers seem to have concluded plans on how to conclude the season within 35 days of resumption

EPL organisers are now considering to rush the remaining matches for this season once the league resumes probably later this month

Premier League organisers might have concluded plans to play the remaining 92 games in the 2019-20 season within 35 days.

The English topflight was originally scheduled to end in May but the widespread and the havoc caused by deadly coronavirus has changed everything.

According to Sport Bible quoting The Telegraph claim each team might be forced to play twice in a week and behind closed doors to ensure that they properly end the season.

There are other plans considered like teams playing at neutral venues with Wembley and St George's Park lined up as potential venues.

As it stands, most teams have none matches left to play except for a couple of clubs who have played one game lesser than their counterparts.

Manchester City may have won the EFL Cup title for the third straight time earlier this year, the FA Cup and other European championships will also return to center stage.

Plans to show all the games on TV in on the front burner since the fans will not be allowed into any match venue in the heat of COVID-19.

English club owners would be watching Germany, where clubs have allowed players to return to training in groups no bigger than five.

The new development could see the Bundesliga return to the center stage later this month or early next month.

Sport Bible reports that the EPL is unlikely to be back until June but there are plans to open training ground for the teams in May.

