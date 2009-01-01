Home | News | General | Covid-19: Couple get married with only 10 guests at wedding excluding parents

- Ancent Mutua and Zipporah Wambui Mwangi made the tough decision to continue with their wedding despite their families missing the event

- The wedding was held on Friday, April 10, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church

- It should be noted that the couple had issued an apology to their families who would miss out on their big day

- Their budget was also cut down from an initial KSh 430,000 to about KSh 70,000

Many have been affected by the ban on social gatherings and the introduction of restriction of movement in Kenya due to the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ancent Mutua, a web designer, and Zipporah Wambui Mwangi, an engineering surveyor, made the tough decision to continue with their wedding even after restriction of movement into the Nairobi metropolitan were enforced.

Having already planned everything, they saw no reason to call it off but tried their best to enjoy the moment.

Ancent Mutua and Zipporah Wambui Mwangi got married with a list of 10 people in attendance Photo: Ancent Mutua

Source: UGC

The wedding was held on Friday, April 10, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church as both dressed perfectly as earlier planned for the occasion.

It was attended by only 10 guests after their number was cut from an initial 400.

During an interview with Citizen TV, Zipporah disclosed that she attended the event with only four friends, all in masks.

"I went to the event with my four friends armed with marks that I will indeed keep for my children to see," she said.

Ancent talked about watching his wife walk down the aisle alone with no parents escorting her.

"The biggest difference was having no parents and as usual on wedding day parents escort their daughter but this time she came on her own, but the moment I looked at her gown, I was at peace," he said.

The couple had issued an apology to their families who would eventually miss out on their big day.

The parents gave them their blessings and wished the best for the couple and they printed out the messages to remember the big day.

The two had planned the wedding since June 2019, on an initial budget of KSh 430,000 which was cut down to about KSh 70,000.

