Home | News | General | Warfare against Covid-19: Emotional moment Christians kneels on streets to seek God's intervention (photos, video)

- The faithfuls pleaded with God on behalf of their compatriots so he could heal the sick and end the COVID-19 scourge

- The group knelt down in broad daylight and some stretched their hands towards walls as they shouted and spoke to God with vigour

- They maintained distance throughout the intercessory session and wore masks as they focussed on covering their country with God's embrace

In most desperate moments and times of needs, humans have proved they can only rely on God to try and understand what is going on in the world.

Most people turn to prayers at times of calamities and seek God's intervention when tragedy strikes.

The COVID-19 scourge gave Christians a new reason to return to God and pray for the world.

On Monday, April 13, a video of the Christian faithfuls praying for Kenya made rounds on the internet and elicited mixed reactions.

Good Samaritan gives Lagosians free food as lockdown persists, spends N1m on kind gesture (video)

The lot who were united in prayer had one agenda - to intercede on behalf of the country. Photo: Emmah Wanzalah Wanzalah

Source: UGC

The prayerful people were spotted on their knees, humble and dedicated as they pleaded with God to have mercy over their fellow Kenyans and humans across the world.

They looked like they woke up early and made a trip to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) with the sole purpose of dedicating their city and country to the able hands of God.

It was a rare yet picturesque moment that captured worshipers surrendering to the Almighty and declaring that without him they were nothing.

They knelt, stood, walked around and stretched their hand with the aim of healing the nation. Photo: Emmah Wanzalah Wanzalah

Source: Facebook

Some looked up to the sky while calling out to God while others had their heads bowed in respect.

All of them had one thing in common. They were at war, fighting for their motherland which was under attack by COVID-19.

Without caring about who was watching, they shouted, chanted, sang, prayed, worshiped and interceded.

They all maintained social distancing and donned masks while speaking to their maker.

Popular man of God gives his workers N25 million to tackle hunger during coronavirus pandemic (video)

As soon as people on the internet saw the clip, their spirits were uplifted and indescribable hope engulfed them.

Everyone was touched and urged each other to copy the way of their brothers and sisters spotted in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that three nurses who were reportedly forced to wear trash nylon because of the scarcity of medical protective gear have caught coronavirus.

In March, the medical officers were photographed wearing the makeshift suits that were made of bright blue bags at Northwick Park Hospital in North West London.

It was also gathered that the staff at the hospital begged for a protective kit as the facility became swamped with patients.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Good Samaritan gives Lagosians free food as lockdown persists| Legit TV

COVID-19: CAN president shares how Nigerians can overcome pandemic

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...