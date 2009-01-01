Home | News | General | Africa glows amid COVID-19 as 3 firms create app that informs people of patients with virus close to them (photos)

- A Linda mobile application is developed to help alert users when a COVID-19 patient was in their vicinity

- The app will use bluetooth technology and it will help users keep a distance with the patients or a suspected case

- The application will use data from the government to identify all the coronavirus patients

Three Kenyan firms have developed an app, Linda app, which will aid you in knowing when you are in close proximity with a COVID-19 patient.

Bob Ndumbi, the lead partner in the project said the mobile application will use Bluetooth technology to alert a user whenever a positive person was near and thus reminding them to keep a distance.

The app will use data from the Ministry of Health to help keep users in the know for a coronavirus patient. Photo: UGC.

Speaking to Capital FM, Ndumbi said the application would work with data from the government such that the numbers of those tested for the coronavirus whether positive or negative, will be used in the programme.

"So if their (COVID-19 patient) Bluetooth is on and yours is on, and we encourage the public to leave their Bluetooth on, your Bluetooth will vibrate and that will warn you to keep distance," he explained.

File photo. The app will aid medics in contact tracing. Photo: New York Times.

The app will also assist in contact tracing since the Bluetooth technology will help identify the people who came in contact with a positive case.

Thirdly, Ndumbi said the application would encourage people to stay home since there were challenges on the app where people could win prizes for social distancing.

"If you stay home for seven days, you stand a chance to win prizes such as data bundles for the younger generation or but we are also building rewards such as shopping vouchers," the lead partner said.

It would help Kenyans adhere to government directives such as staying at home. Photo: TUKO.co.ke.

In addition, the app has a self-assessment feature which is based on the guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) so that medics can know people who are in danger zones.

Ndumbi added that the app would help maintain the flow of information to counter COVID-19 misinformation.

