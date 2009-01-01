Home | News | General | Juventus superstar reveals his greatest fear amid coronavirus pandemic

- Aaron Ramsey is scared of adding extra weight during coronavirus lockdown

- The 29-year-old has been observing the COVID-19 stay-at-home guidelines to curb the spread of the infection

- Ramsey joined the Old Lady from Arsenal on a free transfer last summer

Juventus superstar Aaron Ramsey has expressed fears he could add additional weight during this deadly coronavirus lockdown period.

The 29-year-old reveals he is highly obsessed with biscuits which could contribute to his body fat when the leagues resumed.

Serie A, like most other leagues, is on break due to the death rate of human beings caused by COVID-19 disease.

According to Daily Mail, the Italian League has been extended to early May in a bid to curb the mortality rate in the European country.

In view of the extension of the league, the former Arsenal star is scared his food consumption rate with his wife’s love of cooking could cause him to gain some unwanted weight.

"I’ve been doing the programmes the club have sent over, keeping fit most days.’ he said.

"But it’s not the same as training or playing games where you don’t have any worries about putting on weight.

"It’s difficult because my wife likes to cook and I like to eat so it’s not a good combination. When I am back at it I am pretty strict but it’s difficult at the moment.

"I’ve got all the kids biscuits and I’m just raiding that every time I go for a cup of tea! "Hopefully we get out of this as soon as possible and get back to normal because it’s difficult."

Ramsey joined the Old Lady last summer as a free agent but earns about £400,000-a-week at Allianz Stadium.

He was said to have donated £10,000 each to two charities in Wales to help NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis. In addition, he gave £3,000 to save a homeless charity in Newport, this week.

