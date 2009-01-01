Home | News | General | Barcelona superstar sends 1 dangerous warning to the club amidst exit rumours

- Ivan Rakitic is definitely not happy in Barcelona at the moment

- The Croatian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Camp Nou since the arrival of De Jong

- Rakitic insisted that he turned down a chance to join PSG in a bid to bring Neymar back to Barca

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has blasted his employers for their effort in seeing him leave the Camp Nou last year.

The FIFA 2018 World Cup finalists who joined the Catalans in 2014 has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Dutch star Frenkie de Jong.

According to the Guardian, the Croat has started only 10 of the Blaugrana's 27 Spanish League games so far this campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

And the 32-year-old has told the La Liga club not to treat him anyhow - adding that he will only be committed to a club that respects him.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

“I understand the situation but I’m not a sack of potatoes who you can do anything with,” the 32-year-old told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to be somewhere I feel wanted and respected. If that’s here then I’ll be delighted but if it’s somewhere else then I’ll be the one who decides where not anyone else.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Rakitic revealed that he turned down a chance to join Paris Saint Germain as part of the deal to re-sign Neymar last summer.

He added that he is not pleased with his position in the team but insisted he would love to see out his contract which ends in 2021 at the club.

What this means if that Barcelona would not be able to earn a dime from his deal and he could also dictate where he wants to play next.

Premier League giants in serious battle to sign Super Eagles most expensive defender

"Last year was the best of the six I’ve had here and I was annoyed with how I was treated. I was very surprised and I didn’t understand it. The results have not been the best and I haven’t played much, that is why I felt hurt,” he said.

"I had a very strange first half of the season, it was very uncomfortable and surprising for me. But I hope I can finish this last year of my contract.”

Barcelona are currently top of the standings in La Liga which is suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic took to social media to post a photo of himself dribbling Lionel Messi during Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It was a nice moment for Rakitic and his teammates at the national team as they defeated Argentina in the Group stage match in which Messi failed to shine.

Ex-Super Eagles captain advises Ighalo on what to accept between £400k-per-week wage in China or staying at Man Utd

Croatia went on to reach the final of the 2018 World Cup before losing against France who sent Argentina out in the knock out stages.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...