COVID-19: RTEAN urges members to obey government directives

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has urged its members nationwide to keep obeying government’s directive on lockdown to curb further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Alhaji Abdurahman Amusan, the association’s National Publicity Secretary, gave the advice while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to Amusan, RTEAN, known for being law-abiding will continue to support all government’s efforts, policies and steps toward curbing further spread of the pandemic.

“The message we have for members is to continue to support the government and obey all directives to end the disease.

“It is when we are alive that we can work and make money.

“We will like all members to obey government’s directives on lockdown.

“Our members have been sensitised on this and they have been obeying since the lockdown began.

“We are owners, we are not lawbreakers and we will continue to support the government as it combats the disease.

“Though it is not easy for RTEAN members, who depend on daily earnings,’’ Amusan said.

He, however, reiterated the association’s call on the state governments to remember commercial vehicle operators in their palliatives packages to cushion the economic effect of the lockdown.

NAN reports that some states and the federal government had unveiled economic stimulus packages for indigent and the most vulnerable people, following the ‘stay at home’ order.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a broadcast on the coronavirus pandemic on March 29, gave a restriction order on movements in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

The lockdown was initially for a period of 14 days with effect from 11.00 p.m. on March 30.

