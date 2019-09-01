Home | News | General | Synergy between NDDC, N’Delta ministry will foster uncommon growth — Militants

Niger Delta Development Commission

Perez Brisibe

MILITANTS under the aegis of 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience has described the synergy between the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as the needed impetus that will foster uncommon growth in the region.

The militants in a statement yesterday, also warned youths from the region who are in the habit of casting aspersions against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the leadership of the commission headed by Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, to have a rethink and support their leadership for the overall development of the Niger Delta region.

The statement which was signed by their leader, ‘General’ Izon Ebi, applauded Senator Akpabio for listening to what they described as constructive criticism and being proactive to the yearnings of the Niger Delta people by the sterling appointment of a distinguished technocrat as the acting managing director of the NDDC in the person of Prof. Pondei.

They said: “Since his appointment, the board has demonstrated professionalism in the running of the commission that the staff, contractors and host communities and traditional leaders are applauding him because of his unbiased focused and dedicated leadership style.

“As we speak the process of paying contractors is ongoing, abandoned projects are being revitalized and the ones that were haphazardly done are being optimized to specification.

The zeal to ameliorate the plight of the Niger Delta and its people can be felt especially in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The intervention of the commission has been timely and very commendable and welcomed in saving the lives of helpless Niger Deltans as the repositioning of the commission has been brought to the fore by the present administration.

“The auditing of the books, relocation to its permanent office complex and its intervention mandate of the commission in critical areas should be encouraged and commended.

“We the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience feel that inadequate supervision can be said to be the major reason for the failure of the commission. The synergy between the Niger Delta ministry and the commission is bringing about uncommon strides in the commission.”

