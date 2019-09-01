Russia’s coronavirus situation getting worse – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic in the country was “not getting better,” according to comments carried by state media.
Putin demanded that officials provide him with daily reports and forecasts about the situation.
He said Russia’s military could become involved in further response measures, such as assistance by military medical staff.
The Russian leader, who has been working remotely, expressed support for the city of Moscow’s lockdown quarantine measures.
Most of Russia’s regions have followed Moscow’s lead and imposed similar measures, advising residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
