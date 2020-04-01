Home | News | General | Pogba reveals those who asked him to leave Man Utd for Juventus

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed his family advised him to leave Old Trafford when he made his move to Juventus.

Pogba left Old Trafford in 2012, after failing to nail down a regular first-team place under Sir Alex Ferguson

.

The France midfielder eventually returned to the club in a world-record deal four years later.

“My brother, the United fan, told me he was really angry – even more than me – when I didn’t play,” Pogba told The Official Manchester United podcast.

“He told me, ‘No, go. You can play in this team. If they don’t want you here, go somewhere else. They will see.’

“My mother always told me, ‘You will go somewhere but come back.’ She always said this. I was like, ‘We will see,’ but you know mothers and the things she said: ‘You will come back here, don’t worry,’ and that was just after. She said, ‘You will come back to Manchester, don’t worry,’ and I did.”

Since his return, Pogba has won the League Cup and the Europa League, after winning four Serie A titles with Juventus.

The 27-year-old is yet the subject of transfer speculation and is widely expected to leave United this summer.

