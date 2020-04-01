Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FA offers Wembley to Premier League to finish 2019/2020 season

The FA are ready to hand over Wembley and St George’s Park to the Premier League, to help clubs finish the 2019/2020 season.

The iconic national stadium could host as many as four matches per day, the UK Times reports.

This will help manage travelling time for players, match officials and media, with games looking likely to be played behind closed doors amid the COVID-19.

The National Football Centre at St George’s Park, which has 228 hotel rooms and 13 football pitches, is also set to be made available as a quarantined training base.

“When we know about the length of lockdown and exit mechanisms, we can see which options are viable,” a source said.

Clubs in Germany and Spain have begun returning to training, as they look to complete their Bundesliga and LaLiga seasons respectively.

