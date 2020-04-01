Home | News | General | COVID-19: 15-year-old girl commits suicide over alleged pressure of stay-at-home order

A teenage girl in California, Jo’Vianni Smith has killed herself after reportedly struggling to cope with the stay-at-home order amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Daily mail reports.

Smith, 15, was found dead inside her home after she hanged herself last week, her devastated mum, Danielle Hunt said.

She said, “I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open.

‘It’s like, how do you explain a girl like her?

” If you met her one time, like, she made an impact in your life.

”She was a promising student-athlete, playing softball on travel teams as a catcher and second baseman, sports.

”sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don’t think we need to worry about.”

The Lodi Unified School District released a statement regarding the 15-year- old’s death, stating that she will be dearly missed.

The statement reads: ”We were deeply saddened to learn of Jo’Vianni Smith’s passing. Jo’vianni was well-loved by the Bear Creek High community.

‘She participated in band, played basketball and softball, and was known for her joyful spirit on campus.

”She will be dearly missed by those who knew her

