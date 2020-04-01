Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Buhari to address Nigerians at 7pm today

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to the nation in a live broadcast today being Monday, at 7pm.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina urged all media outlets to hook up to the president’s broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The purpose of the nationwide broadcast may not be unconnected with the total lockdown imposed in some parts of the country due the novel Coronavirus.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

