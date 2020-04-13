BREAKING: 20 fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed today, total cases shoot up to 343

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk