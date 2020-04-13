Home | News | General | BREAKING: 20 fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed today, total cases shoot up to 343
BREAKING: 20 fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed today, total cases shoot up to 343



Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday evening.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

It said 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and one in Ondo.

They bring the total of cases to 343.

AS THINGS STAND...

Confirmed #COVID19 cases in Nigeria

Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1

TOTAL
343 confirmed cases
91 discharged
10 deaths pic.twitter.com/f3AWjbZDLp

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 13, 2020

